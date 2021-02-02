Why it matters that President Mattarella has ruled out a second term

Leggi su formiche

(Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021) At this time,Sergiois perceived as the most authoritative leader in the landscape of Italian politics. His steadfast impartiality has earned him the respect of politicians from across the aisles, as well as the general public’s. In the ongoing government crisis he represents the stabilitythe country so desperately needs,which has been lacking in the last two governments under his watch. He does not speak often, but when he does, Italians listen. And on Tuesday he held a speech charged with meaning for the country. The current crisis – and the parties’ tactical calculations – hinge on a few key dates. Mr’s mandate ends in January 2022, and whichever political force will build the next government will also have the chance to name his successor. More still, ...