Son arrested over case of missing Bolzano couple (Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021) ROME, JAN 29 - The son of a couple from the province of Bolzano who have been missing since January 4 was arrested overnight. Benno Neumair, 30, is suspected of killing his parents, Peter Neumair and ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Son arrestedSon arrested over case of missing Bolzano couple
ROME, JAN 29 - The son of a couple from the province of Bolzano who have been missing since January 4 was arrested overnight. Benno Neumair, 30, is suspected of killing his parents, Peter Neumair and Laura Perselli, and ...
Father and son arrested for murdering woman over drugs
BRINDISI, JAN 26 - A father and son were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a 43 - year - old woman who died on December 22 of injuries sustained in a beating two days earlier after a row over drugs near Brindisi. The men, ...
Son arrested over case of missing Bolzano couple
ROME, JAN 29 - The son of a couple from the province of Bolzano who have been missing since January 4 was arrested overnight. Benno Neumair, 30, is suspected of killing his parents, Peter Neumair and ...
Father and son arrested for murdering woman over drugs
BRINDISI, JAN 26 - A father and son were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a 43-year-old woman who died on December 22 of injuries sustained in a beating two days earlier after a row over dru ...
Son arrestedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Son arrested