Conte gives ' exploratory mandate' to House Speaker

(Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021) ROME, JAN 29 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday gave LowerRoberto Fico an "" to see if it is possible to form a new government based on the same coalition that backed outgoing Premier Giuseppe's executive.quit as premier on Tuesday after ex - premier Matteo Renzi's Italia ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Conte gives

L'HuffPost

quit as premier on Tuesday after ex - premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party triggered a crisis pf government in the middle of the COVID - 19 pandemic by pulling its support for the ...was very cooperative, with highly in - depth answers". But Salvini's defence team said the premier's testimony had shown that Salvini acted on the basis of the policy of the government of the ...ROME, JAN 29 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday gave Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico an "exploratory mandate" to see if it is possible to form a new government based on the same coalition that b ...Italy's president on Friday tasked a parliamentary leader with determining by early next week whether the squabbling parties in caretaker Premier Giuseppe Conte's collapsed government can unite anew ...