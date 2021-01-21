RIDE 4 E’ DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLETante iniziative in occasione della PS5 SupercupPlustek annuncia un compatto scanner ideale per lo smart workingOmicidio Giulio Regeni : Processare 007 CairoRed Dead Online: bonus per distillatori, naturalisti e ricompense per ...Un nuovo manga per Assassin’s CreedAsti, per traslocare trascura i suoi cani: ora uno è morto!FALLEN LEGION REVENANTS: DEMO GRATUITA E UN NUOVO TRAILERCovid-19 : Il Vaccino di Pfizer blocca anche il contagioCoronavirus, morto a 48 anni il finanziere Francesco Cozzolino

Atradius to host a series of virtual events on the future of global trade

- The webcasts will feature thought leaders from business and academia who will address the uncertainty ...

Atradius to host a series of virtual events on the future of global trade (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) - The webcasts will feature thought leaders from business and academia who will address the uncertainty facing the international trade environment as it emerges from the Covid-19 economic crisis. AMSTERDAM, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

As the world strives to turn the page on the Covid-19 crisis, many businesses are facing new challenges arising from the uncertain and potentially long-term impacts of the pandemic on global supply chains. On top of this, businesses are having to deal with the continuous renegotiation of trade tariffs, the rebalancing of world trade relationships, and a growing trend towards trade digitalisation and de-globalisation. To help businesses understand the main challenges and to find their way through this new landscape, the global credit ...
