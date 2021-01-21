Atradius to host a series of virtual events on the future of global trade (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) - The webcasts will feature thought leaders from business and academia who will address the uncertainty facing the international trade environment as it emerges from the Covid-19 economic crisis. AMSTERDAM, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
As the world strives to turn the page on the Covid-19 crisis, many businesses are facing new challenges arising from the uncertain and potentially long-term impacts of the pandemic on global supply chains. On top of this, businesses are having to deal with the continuous renegotiation of trade tariffs, the rebalancing of world trade relationships, and a growing trend towards trade digitalisation and de-globalisation. To help businesses understand the main challenges and to find their way through this new landscape, the global credit ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
As the world strives to turn the page on the Covid-19 crisis, many businesses are facing new challenges arising from the uncertain and potentially long-term impacts of the pandemic on global supply chains. On top of this, businesses are having to deal with the continuous renegotiation of trade tariffs, the rebalancing of world trade relationships, and a growing trend towards trade digitalisation and de-globalisation. To help businesses understand the main challenges and to find their way through this new landscape, the global credit ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Atradius hostSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Atradius host