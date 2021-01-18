Vaporesso Releases 'Together We Can!' Video to Bring Confidence and Empower the Vaping Community (Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Global Vaping brand Vaporesso has recently released an inspiring Video 'Together We Can!' on its YouTube channel, aiming to Bring Confidence and unity to the global Vaping Community. The Video highlights Vaporesso's efforts to create an assistance network for vape shops worldwide through the Vaporesso Power Shop projects. "There are moments in life that test your resolve," states the one-minute Video, referring to the fact that vape shops have been facing significant challenges during the pandemic and burgeoning government regulations. At the forefront of the entire e-cigarette industry, vape shops play a crucial role in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
