ItaSportPress : Bayern, Kahn: 'Squadra forte e mercato chiuso' - - ItaSportPress : Kahn rincuora il Bayern: 'Eliminati anche nel 2000. Sei mesi dopo ecco la Champions...' - -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Bayern Kahn

ItaSportPress

Robert Lewandowski set a new record for the first half of a Bundesliga season on Sunday by netting his 21st league goal of 2020/21 as leaders Bayern Munich went four points clear with a 2-1 win over ...Before kick-off, Bayern board member Oliver Kahn said the European champions will not sign any new players in this transfer window. However, Bayern again looked vulnerable and jaded after a league ...