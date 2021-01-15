Tales from the Borderlands, RUMOR: possibile versione next-gen (Di venerdì 15 gennaio 2021) Lo spinoff nato da Gearbox e Telltale, Tales from the Borderlands, stando al PEGI potrebbe godere presto del supporto nativo della next-gen Se dovessimo parlarvi delle scorribande di Rhys e Fiona, e dovesse in tal caso tornarvi subito alla mente Tales from the Borderlands, abbiamo ottime (potenziali) notizie per voi: il PEGI ha lasciato intendere che sia in arrivo una versione next-gen concepita con l’hardware di PS5 ed Xbox Series X/S in mente. Il titolo del 2014 potrebbe dunque godere del supporto nativo delle nuove piattaforme, e non si tratta nemmeno di un segreto custodito con paranoia. La classificazione del PEGI infatti risale a dicembre, e la stampa straniera ha appena riesumato le prove dell’inequivocabile descrizione del ... Leggi su tuttotek
Tales from the Borderlands, RUMOR: possibile versione next-gen
