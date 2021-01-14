Nathalie Aarts e Kim Lukas in giuria a Top Kids Model Italy 2021Arriva il nuovo casco limited edition creato da Briko e Lindsey VonnMSI presenta i nuovi laptop con NVIDIA GeForce RTX serie 30 Sony presenta l’ultimo nato della serie di obiettivi G Master ...Ubisoft e Lucasfilm Games insieme per un open-world di Star WarsCovid-19 : Terapie Intensive sopra soglia allerta, possibile terza ...Francesca Barra e Claudio Santamaria protagonisti di La Verona di ...LG PRESENTA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MONITOR ULTRACovid-19 : Nuovo record di morti negli Stati UnitiGoogle, Youtube sospende l'account di Trump

Precision Medicine Group Significantly Expands Cell And Gene Therapy Expertise With Acquisition Of Project Farma

LEADING BIO-ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING SERVICES FIRM CATALYZES THE LAUNCH OF Precision'S Cell AND ...

Precision Medicine Group Significantly Expands Cell And Gene Therapy Expertise With Acquisition Of Project Farma (Di giovedì 14 gennaio 2021) LEADING BIO-ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING SERVICES FIRM CATALYZES THE LAUNCH OF Precision'S Cell AND Gene Therapy OFFERING—'Precision ADVANCE'—ADDRESSING THE UNIQUE CHALLENGES OF Cell & Gene Therapy INNOVATORS, FROM DEVELOPMENT THROUGH COMMERCIALIZATION BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Precision Medicine Group ("PMG") announced today it has acquired Project Farma, a patient-focused bioengineering services firm that supports life science innovators in the manufacturing and scale-up of advanced therapies. Project Farma provides Precision a market-leading Expertise in the manufacturing of ...
DarwinHealth Scientists Publish Foundational Research Identifying Regulatory Mechanisms Controlling Cancer Cell States and Drug Response
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarwinHealth, Inc., a New York-based biotechnology and cancer drug discovery company announces the January 11, 2021 online publication in Cell of a landmark pap ...
