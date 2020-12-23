Here’s why the Italian privacy watchdog slammed TikTok

Leggi su formiche

(Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) On Tuesday, thedata protection regulator announced it would initiate legal proceedings against, the popular Chinese-owned video sharing app, overconcerns. Following the regulator’s Italy-based investigation, alleged evidence has emerged thatdoes not safeguard its users’ data enough, especially when it comes to minors. For instance, users younger than 13 (the age by which they can use) can easily evade the age restriction by faking their birth date. Moreover,’s default profile is set to public, which makes the online activity of potentially unknowing users visible to millions. And there is a lack of clarity regarding how much user data is stored, for how long, for what purpose, and with what degree of anonymisation....