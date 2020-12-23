Juventus Fiorentina Dove vederlaSi Rigioca Juventus Napoli: La SentenzaNatale In Casa Cupiello con Castellitto Stasera Su Rai UnoAutocertificazione Natale Scarica ModelloLa Grande congiunzione tra Giove e Saturno, la prima in 800 anniElliot Page primo selfie dal cambio di genereMidnight in the Universe: George Clooney torna con un film di ...Ariana Grande si è fidanzata con Dalton GomezAirbus A380 HiFly Disegna Un Cuore Sopra L'Oceano Per L'Ultimo VoloBergamo, Eliana Mascheretti uccide a martellate il cugino Giuliano ...

Here’s why the Italian privacy watchdog slammed TikTok

On Tuesday, the Italian data protection regulator announced it would initiate legal proceedings against ...

Here’s why the Italian privacy watchdog slammed TikTok (Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) On Tuesday, the Italian data protection regulator announced it would initiate legal proceedings against TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video sharing app, over privacy concerns. Following the regulator’s Italy-based investigation, alleged evidence has emerged that TikTok does not safeguard its users’ data enough, especially when it comes to minors. For instance, users younger than 13 (the age by which they can use TikTok) can easily evade the age restriction by faking their birth date. Moreover, TikTok’s default profile is set to public, which makes the online activity of potentially unknowing users visible to millions. And there is a lack of clarity regarding how much user data is stored, for how long, for what purpose, and with what degree of anonymisation. Italian ...
