OneWeb's Successful Launch, Paves The Way For Commercial Services (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) - OneWeb confirms Successful Launch and contact with all 36 satellites - The latest deployment brings the in-orbit constellation to 110 satellites - OneWeb on track to Launch regional Commercial service in 2021 and global service in 2022 LONDON, Dec.18, 2020 /PRNewswire/
OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has confirmed the Successful Launch of all 36 satellites from a Soyuz Launch vehicle, which began flight from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. This brings the total in-orbit constellation to 110 satellites, part of OneWeb's 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity. Lift-off occurred on 18 December at 12:26 GMT.
