Appian Selected by Accenture as a Core Partner in the INTIENT Network for Life Sciences

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020)brings low-code speed and automation power to help drive innovation in drug discovery and scientific research MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/(NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it has joined'secosystem as a. The ecosystem is designed to help independent software vendors (ISVs) andscience companies integrate more effectively to accelerate drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes. Theis an integral part of'sPlatform that enables insights and collaboration across theenterprise to improve productivity, efficiency, and ...