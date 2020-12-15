DIRT 5 : AGGIUNTO IL SUPPORTO AL VOLANTECome sbloccare iPhone con Face ID quando indossi la mascherinaUn successo la vendita delle Stelle di Natale A.I.L. di Massa ...La frase di Roberto Burioni che fa infuriare tutti : Meglio il ...LG ANNUNCIA IL ROBOT CON LUCE A RAGGI UV CON AZIONE DISINFETTANTEOliboli7 è il primo campione d’Europa: ipotecata la partecipazione ...MSI presenta il Gaming Laptop GE66 Raider Valhalla EditionIntegratori naturali a base di aloe veraResident Evil Village Trapelate Immagini RubateSelvaggio dopo la finale di All Together Now il nuovo singolo Non ...

Appian Selected by Accenture as a Core Partner in the INTIENT Network for Life Sciences (Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020) Appian brings low-code speed and automation power to help drive innovation in drug discovery and scientific research MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it has joined Accenture's INTIENT Partner ecosystem as a Core Partner. The ecosystem is designed to help independent software vendors (ISVs) and Life science companies integrate more effectively to accelerate drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes. The INTIENT Network is an integral part of Accenture's INTIENT Platform that enables insights and collaboration across the Life Sciences enterprise to improve productivity, efficiency, and ...
