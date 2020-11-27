Five nations unite to launch the Digital Cooperation Organization to Realize a Digital Future for All (Di venerdì 27 novembre 2020) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Senior government officials from several nations patronized the launch of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Thursday – a global Organization aimed at strengthening Cooperation across all innovation driven areas and accelerating growth of the Digital economy. The event was attended by H.E. Houlin Zhao ITU Secretary General and H.E. Borge Brende, President, World Economic Forum. Founded by Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, the DCO is driven by a vision to Realize a Digital Future for all by empowering women, youth and entrepreneurs, growing the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
