AS Roma e Mkers insieme negli eSportRevell presenta i suoi 3D PuzzleTonno vs salmone: qual'è il più salutare?Nuovi Dpcm: Come passeremo Natale e Capodanno?Ballando con le stelle, una finale densa di colpi di scenaI 4 migliori film sul gioco d'azzardo su Netflix oraMicrosoft Windows oggi compie 35 anniCome funziona la Plant Paradox Diet?PlayStation: valanga di promozioni per il Black FridayMGW-X OSPITA I TORNEI ESPORT ITALIANI

Risk of delay in recovery to 2022 - Confindustria

It said the economy is recovering from a steep virus-linked decline but it is unlikely that the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Risk of delay in recovery to 2022 - Confindustria (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) It said the economy is recovering from a steep virus-linked decline "but it is unlikely that the recovery will be sufficient to get production back to pre-pandemic levels by 2022". (ANSA).
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Risk delay

Risk of delay in recovery to 2022 - Confindustria
ROME, 23 NOV - Italy's real post-COVID economic recovery may not come until 2022, industrial employers group Confindustria said Monday. Confindustria, Director-General Francesca Mariotti told parliame ...
How to Protect Yourself & Others
Older adults and people who have certain underlying conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 illness. More information on Are you at ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Risk delay
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Risk delay Risk delay recovery 2022 Confindustria