Risk of delay in recovery to 2022 - Confindustria (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) It said the economy is recovering from a steep virus-linked decline "but it is unlikely that the recovery will be sufficient to get production back to pre-pandemic levels by 2022". (ANSA). Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
ROME, 23 NOV - Italy's real post-COVID economic recovery may not come until 2022, industrial employers group Confindustria said Monday. Confindustria, Director-General Francesca Mariotti told parliame ...
