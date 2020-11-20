G20 Riyadh Summit | Media Access and Opportunities

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 20 novembre 2020), Saudi Arabia, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/The Saudi G20 Presidency invitesto participate in the Leaders'week culminating with the Leaders'on 21 – 22 November. Before and during the Leaders'will haveto photos, videos, press releases, and a series ofbriefings and roundtables on the themes of the Saudi G20 Presidency. Click here tothe officialMicrosite. All activities and press conferences will be streamed live, and broadcast-quality footage will be made available, as well as: Further information about the Saudi G20 Presidency, details of the Leaders', and schedule of the upcoming G20Briefings and ...