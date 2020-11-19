endpoint and McCreadie Group Software Integration Reduces Drug Speed to Market and Streamlines Research Pharmacy Workflows (Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) SAN FRANCISCO and ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/
endpoint Clinical, the leading global interactive response technology (IRT®) company, and McCreadie Group, the Market leader in automating manual processes in Investigational Drug Services (IDS), have collaborated to increase study product accountability transparency for study sponsors, reduce site burdens associated with clinical study IMP management, and improve related data integrity via carefully balanced interfacing of McCreadie's site-based Vestigo® application and endpoint's PULSE® IRT. The collaboration will leverage the unique investigational product accountability features of the Vestigo site-focused Software and PULSE Software's Drug supply ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
endpoint Clinical, the leading global interactive response technology (IRT®) company, and McCreadie Group, the Market leader in automating manual processes in Investigational Drug Services (IDS), have collaborated to increase study product accountability transparency for study sponsors, reduce site burdens associated with clinical study IMP management, and improve related data integrity via carefully balanced interfacing of McCreadie's site-based Vestigo® application and endpoint's PULSE® IRT. The collaboration will leverage the unique investigational product accountability features of the Vestigo site-focused Software and PULSE Software's Drug supply ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : endpoint andSnam rileva circa 33% De Nora per rafforzarsi in tecnologie idrogeno Yahoo Finanza Chiavetta USB: i rischi da conoscere per andare sul sicuro
Chiavetta USB: i rischi da conoscere. Aziende come IBM hanno deciso di eliminare completamente i dispositivi di archiviazione rimovibili ...
In cosa differiscono i test di efficacia dei vaccini Covid rispetto a quelli tradizionali
Il profilo di efficacia dei candidati vaccini contro Sars-Cov-2 è valutata rispetto ad endpoint aspecifici raccomandati dall’Oms: in tal senso un ...
endpoint andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : endpoint and