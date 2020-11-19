endpoint and McCreadie Group Software Integration Reduces Drug Speed to Market and Streamlines Research Pharmacy Workflows

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) SAN FRANCISCO and ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/Clinical, the leading global interactive response technology (IRT®) company, and, theleader in automating manual processes in InvestigationalServices (IDS), have collaborated to increase study product accountability transparency for study sponsors, reduce site burdens associated with clinical study IMP management, and improve related data integrity via carefully balanced interfacing of's site-based Vestigo® application and's PULSE® IRT. The collaboration will leverage the unique investigational product accountability features of the Vestigo site-focusedand PULSE'ssupply ...