HONOR invests in the workforce of tomorrow with Affinity and Grey by launching Stand Out With HONOR Program

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/Global technology brandtoday announced it istheAcademy 'Out' global creativeat hi.com. 'Out' invites young people to take part in a series of challenges to showcase their creavity for the chance to win aMagicBook and earn a four-week paid internship atin the U.K. and in Germany.is also partneringcreative graphics software company ...