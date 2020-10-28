HONOR invests in the workforce of tomorrow with Affinity and Grey by launching Stand Out With HONOR Program (Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Global technology brand HONOR today announced it is launching the HONOR Academy 'Stand Out With HONOR' global creative Program at hiHONOR.com. 'Stand Out With HONOR' invites young people to take part in a series of challenges to showcase their creavity for the chance to win a HONOR MagicBook and earn a four-week paid internship at Grey in the U.K. and in Germany. HONOR is also partnering With creative graphics software company ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Global technology brand HONOR today announced it is launching the HONOR Academy 'Stand Out With HONOR' global creative Program at hiHONOR.com. 'Stand Out With HONOR' invites young people to take part in a series of challenges to showcase their creavity for the chance to win a HONOR MagicBook and earn a four-week paid internship at Grey in the U.K. and in Germany. HONOR is also partnering With creative graphics software company ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : HONOR investsDe Luca: "Con 'twittismo' non si cambia realtà" Yahoo Finanza
HONOR investsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HONOR invests