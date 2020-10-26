Cambridge Quantum Computing Appoints Mehdi Bozzo-Rey as Head of Business Development (Di lunedì 26 ottobre 2020) Cambridge, England, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mehdi Bozzo-Rey as Head of Business Development. With over 20 years of experience in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) industry, Mehdi's contributions span infrastructure management and reproducible HPC, as well as customer and partner enablement. A physicist by training and driven by a passion for disruptive technologies, Mehdi leveraged his background in Quantum mechanics to explore Quantum Computing, becoming the first IBM Quantum Ambassador in Canada. He subsequently joined the IBM Q ... Leggi su iltempo
Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mehdi Bozzo-Rey as Head of Business Development. With over 20 years of experience in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) industry, Mehdi's contributions span infrastructure management and reproducible HPC, as well as customer and partner enablement. A physicist by training and driven by a passion for disruptive technologies, Mehdi leveraged his background in Quantum mechanics to explore Quantum Computing, becoming the first IBM Quantum Ambassador in Canada. He subsequently joined the IBM Q ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cambridge QuantumQuantum Information Processing-marktomvang 2020 volgens wereldwijde zakelijke trends, toekomstige vraag, voortgangsinzicht, bescheiden analyse, belangrijke spelers, regionale groei en voorspelling tot 2025 Ciao Juve Cambridge Quantum Computing Announces Update to t - ket" Quantum Software Development Kit, Q-SDK,
The t - ketQ-SDK is designed to maximize the performance of quantum algorithms when executing on quantum computing hardware, and to accelerate the development of quantum computing applications across ...
Cambridge Quantum Computing Announces Update to t|ket ™ Quantum Software Development Kit (Q-SDK)
High-performance Q-SDK t|ket? now enables researchers to execute circuits on Amazon Braket and IonQ, develop quantum applications on Windows CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE QCE2 ...
Cambridge QuantumSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cambridge Quantum