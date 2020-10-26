KONAMI eFootball PES 2021 MOBILECarnivore diet: definizione, benefici e rischiCoronavirus, ultime notizie Covid-19 : 42,3 milioni di contagiQual’è la differenza tra grano intero e frumento integraleThe Outer Worlds e Peril on Gorgon disponibili su SteamCadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of ...Transformers: Battlegrounds disponibile per console e pcMarta Flavi e Maurizio Costanzo : Il tradimento con la De Filippi? ...GTA Online: ricompense triple nelle sfide del bunker di HalloweenDecreto dignità, per Google multa di 100mila euro da Agcom

Cambridge Quantum Computing Appoints Mehdi Bozzo-Rey as Head of Business Development

Cambridge, England, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is pleased to ...

Cambridge, England, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mehdi Bozzo-Rey as Head of Business Development. With over 20 years of experience in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) industry, Mehdi's contributions span infrastructure management and reproducible HPC, as well as customer and partner enablement. A physicist by training and driven by a passion for disruptive technologies, Mehdi leveraged his background in Quantum mechanics to explore Quantum Computing, becoming the first IBM Quantum Ambassador in Canada. He subsequently joined the IBM Q ...
