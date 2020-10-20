Xinhua Silk Road: Green transformation vital for coal coking dev. and B&R energy cooperation (Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Green, low carbon, and beneficial to local economic and social development are important considerations for international Belt and Road (B&R) cooperation, said Wu Yin, former deputy director with the National energy Administration (NEA) and vice chairman with China energy Research Society. Speaking at the 3rd Belt and Road Seminar on Green Development of coal coking Industry, Wu's idea of Green transformation for energy cooperation especially in energy industry was echoed by experts and enterprise representatives from home and abRoad at the event. The Belt and Road Initiative ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road : China's Quanzhou strives to promote construction of pilot zone of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road
La settima edizione del Silk Road International Film Festival, attualmente in corso in Cina, ha messo in luce la produzione di lungometraggi, documentari e film d'animazione frutto della collaborazion ...
BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanzhou, located in southeast China'sFujian Province, has been striving to promote the construction of the pilot zone of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road und ...
