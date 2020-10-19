Freeport-McMoRan's Steve Higgins Elected as Chairman of the Board of the International Copper Association (Di lunedì 19 ottobre 2020) #economia-e-finanza WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Today the Board of Directors of the International Copper Association, ICA, Elected Steve Higgins, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Freeport-McMoRan, as its Chairman of the Board. Leggi su cataniaoggi
Today the Board of Directors of the International Copper Association, ICA, Elected Steve Higgins, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Freeport-McMoRan, as its Chairman of the Board. Leggi su cataniaoggi
Freeport-McMoRan's Steve Higgins Elected as Chairman of the Board of the International Copper Association
Freeport-McMoRan's Steve Higgins Elected as Chairman of the Board of the International Copper Association
Freeport-McMoRan's Steve Higgins Elected as Chairman of the Board of the International Copper Association
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Freeport McMoRanNew York: acquisti a mani basse su Freeport-Mcmoran Teleborsa Freeport-McMoRan's Steve Higgins Elected as Chairman of the Board of the International Copper Association
WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Board of Directors of the International Copper Association (ICA) elected Steve Higgins, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Free ...
New York: acquisti a mani basse su Freeport-Mcmoran
Le foto presenti su www.teleborsa.it sono di pubblico dominio o soggette a licenza di pubblicazione in concessione a Teleborsa S.r.l. Chiunque ritenesse che la pubblicazione di un ...
Freeport McMoRanSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Freeport McMoRan