Freeport-McMoRan' s Steve Higgins Elected as Chairman of the Board of the International Copper Association

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Freeport-McMoRan's Steve Higgins Elected as Chairman of the Board of the International Copper Association (Di lunedì 19 ottobre 2020) WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Today the Board of Directors of the International Copper Association, ICA, Elected Steve Higgins, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Freeport-McMoRan, as its Chairman of the Board.
Freeport-McMoRan's Steve Higgins Elected as Chairman of the Board of the International Copper Association
WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Board of Directors of the International Copper Association (ICA) elected Steve Higgins, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Free ...
