Axora To Expand New Innovation Platform and Marketplace

Company Secures $10M Investment and Announces New Shareholders and CEO LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 ...

 Axora, the global Innovation Platform and Marketplace for leading digital solutions for industrial companies, is set to Expand after closing over $10 million in funding from private placements. The latest round of investment welcomes new minority shareholders Traxys, the leading global commodity supplier and Société Générale. A group of private investors, including ABCP fund and the Boston Consulting Group provided further financing. This will enable Axora to further develop its innovative Platform and grow its portfolio of the latest and most relevant technology solutions. "We estimate that approximately $200 billion in ...
