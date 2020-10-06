Eva Grimaldi svela tutta la verità su Gabriel Garko: Non c'è mai ...Programmi TV - Tele Guida martedì 6 ottobre 2020La virologa scappata da Hong Kong : Il coronavirus è artificiale!Il Premier Conte rassicura : Non ci sarà un nuovo lockdownArmando Incarnato ha un carattere peperino e un animo nobile, parla ...Juventus Napoli : La Federcalcio indaga sui partenopeiIl teschio ritrovato nel Bresciano forse è della 12enne Yuschra GaziGhost of Tsushima: Legends e New Game+ dal 16 ottobre!GRANDE SUCCESSO PER LA QUINTA EDIZIONE DELLA MILANO FASHION DAYNVIDIA – Studio & Broadcast GTC

RGI Appoints Cécile André Leruste as Group CEO

Industry veteran to play key role in accelerating RGI's continued innovation in the global insurance ...

RGI Appoints Cécile André Leruste as Group CEO (Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) Industry veteran to play key role in accelerating RGI's continued innovation in the global insurance market   MILAN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 RGI, a European leader in the digital transformation of insurers, today announced the appointment of Cécile André Leruste as Group CEO.  Ms. André Leruste succeeds interim CEO Christophe Quesne. Given her significant experience at the helm of global companies, the Board of Directors is confident that Ms. André Leruste is the right person to lead the growth of RGI Group both domestically and internationally. Ms. André Leruste has over 20 years of industry experience and a strong track record of driving strategic success in various roles throughout her career. She most recently served as ...
