RGI Appoints Cécile André Leruste as Group CEO (Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) Industry veteran to play key role in accelerating RGI's continued innovation in the global insurance market MILAN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/
RGI, a European leader in the digital transformation of insurers, today announced the appointment of Cécile André Leruste as Group CEO. Ms. André Leruste succeeds interim CEO Christophe Quesne. Given her significant experience at the helm of global companies, the Board of Directors is confident that Ms. André Leruste is the right person to lead the growth of RGI Group both domestically and internationally. Ms. André Leruste has over 20 years of industry experience and a strong track record of driving strategic success in various roles throughout her career. She most recently served as ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : RGI Appoints
RGI AppointsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RGI Appoints