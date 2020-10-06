Campari Brings Red Passion to Life in New Inspirational Digital Campaign (Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) ...with artists and personalities that reflect a creative power and Passion so in tune with today." ... To describe Red Passion she declares; "It's a feeling, it's a vibe, it's not necessarily something you ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Campari BringsCampari/2, confermato Luca Garavoglia presidente del cda EFA News - European Food Agency Campari Brings Red Passion to Life in New Inspirational Digital Campaign
The new concept, inviting us to follow our passions, is brought to life by Campari in a series of films featuring pioneering artists from across the globe MILAN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Campari, ...
Campari BringsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Campari Brings