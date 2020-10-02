Morti sul Lavoro e Covid-19 : incremento del 39% rispetto al 2019, ...Kaspersky: Indagine sui rischi alla sicurezza del gaming onlineDalla parte degli Animali : la storia di Peppino orfano da covid e i ...DIRT 5: RALLY RAID IN CINADe Marco ha ucciso prima la ragazza : Omicidio Daniele De Santis e ...Let’s Sing presents Queen, prendi il microfono e scatenati!Vanessa Incontrada tutta nuda su Vanity Fair contro haters e bullismoGiochi online: il Black Jack è sicuro ma attenti ai minori!Manovalanza Monty D : il nuovo singolo anticipazione dell'ep di ...GTA Online: ricompense doppie nelle missioni per veicoli speciali

A Rising POWER | GWM P-Series Pickup Global Name | POER | Is Announced

The official Name of GWM P Series Pickup is Announced at Auto China 2020 with rendering pictures ...

A Rising POWER: GWM P-Series Pickup Global Name, POER, Is Announced

The official Name of GWM P Series Pickup is Announced at Auto China 2020 with rendering pictures released afterwards BEIJING, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 At Auto China 2020, GWM (601633.SS/02333.HK), a world-renowned SUV and Pickup manufacturer, unveiled the official Name of its P Series Pickup for international markets: POER. The word POER (pronounced as POWER), an acronym for "POWERful, Off-road, Enjoyable and Reliable", is inspired by the Chinese character Pao, and also comes from the word POWER in its middle English form. It represents GWM's aim to build a vehicle that is POWERful not just mechanically but also practically, that can go ...
