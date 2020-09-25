Il Deputato focoso : abbassa la maglietta e bacia il seno della ...GTA Online: ricompense doppie e bonus da 100.000 GTA$Amazon Luna sfida Stadia sul cloud gamingReiki: una disciplina giapponese per l’equilibrio psico-fisicoLG OLED CX: IL 48? CHE PROMETTE PIÙ INTRATTENIMENTOPolly Pocket: nuovissimi cofanetti in arrivoSQUARE ANNUNCIA NieR Replicant durante il T.G.S 2020Roberta Ragusa, il marito Antonio Logli si sposa con Sara CalzolaioMilan, anche Zlatan Ibrahimovic positivo al CovidDomenica a Bagnone Festa della locale Misericordia

Tongji M Sc TriContinent Global Supply Chain Management Won the Top 50 of QS Ranking

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23rd, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released 2021 ...

Tongji M.Sc. TriContinent Global Supply Chain Management Won the Top 50 of QS Ranking (Di venerdì 25 settembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/

On September 23rd, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released 2021 Masters in Supply Chain Management Rankings. School of Economics and Management, Tongji University (Tongji SEM) has been ranked 41st in the world. QS 2021 Masters in Supply Chain Management Ranking is based on a comprehensive analysis of a number of indicators, such as Global employer reputation, Global academic reputation, faculty, internationalization, alumni salary, etc. Supply Chain and logistics Management are strong disciplines in North American and European business schools. Tongji SEM enjoys ...
