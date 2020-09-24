Netmarble's BTS Universe Story Now Available Worldwide on iOS and Android Devices (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Netmarble today announced that the highly anticipated mobile game BTS Universe Story, an all-new interactive social game based on global superstars BTS, is now Available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Worldwide. BTS Universe Story is the second collaboration between Netmarble and the global superstars, following the global success of the BTS WORLD mobile game. The app features 3D scanned BTS Universe characters and allows players to explore existing stories based on the BTS Universe, create and share stories of their own featuring the group, and interact with other players. The interactive social game lets players directly participate in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Stebechan86 : RT @BANGTANITA_B1CS: ?? ARMY, è ora possibile fare il pre-download di 'BTS Universe Story'! • iOS: - Ikasci1 : RT @BANGTANITA_B1CS: ?? ARMY, è ora possibile fare il pre-download di 'BTS Universe Story'! • iOS: - BTSxArmy1673 : RT @BANGTANITA_B1CS: ?? ARMY, è ora possibile fare il pre-download di 'BTS Universe Story'! • iOS: - parkalice2402 : RT @BANGTANITA_B1CS: ?? ARMY, è ora possibile fare il pre-download di 'BTS Universe Story'! • iOS: - francistrippoli : RT @BANGTANITA_B1CS: ?? ARMY, è ora possibile fare il pre-download di 'BTS Universe Story'! • iOS: -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Netmarble BTSNetmarble’s New BTS-Based Mobile Game BTS Universe Story Opens For Pre-Registration on August 18 Padova News
Netmarble BTSSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Netmarble BTS