Italians love freedom too | Mattarella tells Johnson

It is difficult to ask the British population to uniformly obey guidelines in the way that is ...

Italians love freedom too, Mattarella tells Johnson (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) "It is difficult to ask the British population to uniformly obey guidelines in the way that is necessary"., ANSA,.
ROME, SEP 24 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday that the Italian people cherish freedom as much as any other nation after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently put the UK's ri ...
