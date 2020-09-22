Artprice: Sotheby's, Phillips and Ketterer adapt to the new reality (Di martedì 22 settembre 2020) In all, it was Ketterer's best first-half period in its business history. "We owe this success not ... a network that today represents the leading Global Standardized Marketplace® to buy and sell ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Artprice SothebyArtprice presenta cinque artisti a prova di Covid LiberoQuotidiano.it Artprice: Sotheby's, Phillips and Ketterer adapt to the new reality
PARIS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29 June 2020, the charismatic Sotheby's auctioneer, Oliver Barker, brilliantly orchestrated – alone in front of an audience of screens – the sale of Francis Ba ...
Femme dans un fauteuil: il ritratto di Dora Maar in asta da Christie’s
Pur considerando che il record in asta per un’opera di Picasso, dati Artprice alla mano ... Nel 2006, l’opera Dora Maar au chat è stata venduta per $95,2 milioni da Sotheby’s, ed è ancora Dora a ...
Artprice SothebySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Artprice Sotheby