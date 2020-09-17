Roma, risaliamo sul palco : Maurizio Fortini live in Piazza del ...PS5 uscirà il 19 novembre a 399€ Digital e 499€ StandardIl virologo Massimo Galli : non si sa se ci libereremo del virus così ...Emily Ratajkowski molestata dal fotografo Jonathan LederEra sulla sua bici : bimbo di quattro anni muore investito dallo ...Escile! Marika Fruscio esplosiva su InstagramApple presenta iPad Air 4 e iPad di 8th generazioneCopritevi gli occhi! Patrizia De Blanck nuda al GF Vip - ecco il VideoRed Dead Online: tre Arieti Leggendari ora disponibiliViolenza sugli animali : Governo senza idee né iniziative

Chillhop Music Releases Highly Anticipated Essentials Fall Compilation

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chillhop Music has raised the bar with its ...

zazoom
Commenta
Chillhop Music Releases Highly Anticipated Essentials Fall Compilation (Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Chillhop Music has raised the bar with its largest Essentials release to date with the 2020 Fall Essentials, featuring 25 curated tracks from a wealth of talented artists around the globe, focusing on providing a "new normal toolkit" for the fans to help them through these turbulent times. "As this year's developments (both socially and with the pandemic) have swept the globe this year and continue to do so, it's left a lot of people feeling anxious about returning to work, school or the outside world in general with some people still being stuck indoors. Chillhop's motivation has always come from the need to feel more at ease and help others to do so as well through creative means, and we felt that in this time people could use ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chillhop Music
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Chillhop Music Chillhop Music Releases Highly Anticipated