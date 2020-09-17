Chillhop Music Releases Highly Anticipated Essentials Fall Compilation (Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Chillhop Music has raised the bar with its largest Essentials release to date with the 2020 Fall Essentials, featuring 25 curated tracks from a wealth of talented artists around the globe, focusing on providing a "new normal toolkit" for the fans to help them through these turbulent times. "As this year's developments (both socially and with the pandemic) have swept the globe this year and continue to do so, it's left a lot of people feeling anxious about returning to work, school or the outside world in general with some people still being stuck indoors. Chillhop's motivation has always come from the need to feel more at ease and help others to do so as well through creative means, and we felt that in this time people could use ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Chillhop MusicRadio 4.0. College Music: radio pirata o un nuovo modo di ascoltare musica in streaming? NEWSLINET
Chillhop MusicSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chillhop Music