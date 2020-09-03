E' meglio della figlia! Eva Henger mostra il suo 'lato migliore'Silvio Berlusconi positivo al Covid-19 : è asintomatico e sta beneArriva il bonus pc e internet a sostegno della connessione e ...Tassista romano abusa di una turista statunitense e una romanaRED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2

IFA 2020 Special Edition - For the first time since the start of the Corona crisis | a global leading trade fair for consumer electronics will be opening its doors

IFA 2020 Special Edition - For the first time since the start of the Corona crisis | a global leading trade fair for consumer electronics will be opening its doors
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFA 2020 Special Edition is the first major global fair for ...

zazoom
Commenta
IFA 2020 Special Edition - For the first time since the start of the Corona crisis, a global leading trade fair for consumer electronics will be opening its doors (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/

IFA 2020 Special Edition is the first major global fair for consumer and home electronics that will physically take place since the pandemic. From September 3rd to September 5th, outstanding brands and up-and-coming start-ups will showcase their novelties, trends and highlights at the Berlin exhibition grounds. "After all those event cancellations, our industry urgently needs this platform in order to present its innovations. Virtual events are certainly helpful, but they lack the emotional connection," says Director Jens Heithecker. This year, the main question is: Which innovations will prove successful in ... Leggi su iltempo

twitterSkyTG24 : Intel, svelato il processore superveloce di undicesima generazione - MilanoCitExpo : Ifa 2020, Philips presenta i nuovi tv oled e tante novità audio #DipartimentoInnovazioneTecnologia… - fainformazione : Philips OLED+ 935: a IFA 2020 arriva la TV smart premium, con soundbar B&W Nel corso di un ulteriore annuncio, Phi… - fainfoscienza : Philips OLED+ 935: a IFA 2020 arriva la TV smart premium, con soundbar B&W Nel corso di un ulteriore annuncio, Phi… - macitynet : Philips Hue ad IFA 2020: Play Gradient Lightstrip per portare ambilight su ogni TV e tante nuove lampade smart -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : IFA 2020

Ifa 2020, tutti i prodotti che vedremo alla fiera di Berlino  Wired.it
Qualcomm annuncia Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G: ecco il SoC che alimenterà portatili e 2-in-1 con Windows 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G è il nuovo processore pensato per i computer ultra-portatili always-on always connected. Annunciato in occasione di IFA di Berlino come il SoC più efficiente dell'azie ...
Philips OLED+ 935: a IFA 2020 arriva la TV smart premium, con soundbar B&W
Dopo essersi concentrata speaker e soundbar, oltre ad auricolari e cuffie, mettendo a frutto il know how di Philips Sound, TP Vision, licenziataria del marchio olandese, ha presentato a IFA 2020, per ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IFA 2020
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : IFA 2020 2020 Special Edition first time