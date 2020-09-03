Central African Republic: World Bank Group launches New Country Partnership Framework, and provides immediate support to economic recovery (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) With a Human Capital Index, HCI, of 29, a child born in CAR today will be 29% as productive in ... It also involves direct support to the peace process through the re-integration of ex-combatants and by ... Leggi su etribuna

Sxmto_x : @DONJAAZY @Irukeratonii Zambia #IwaladeByKitan Cameroon #IwaladeByKitan Central African republic #IwaladeByKitan Et… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Central African