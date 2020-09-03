Silvio Berlusconi positivo al Covid-19 : è asintomatico e sta beneArriva il bonus pc e internet a sostegno della connessione e ...Tassista romano abusa di una turista statunitense e una romanaRED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Epic Games vs Apple: eliminato l’account da sviluppatori della società

Admitad launches the Marketplace

The aggregator of affiliate programs from multiple networks will offer new opportunities for advertisers ...

Admitad launches the Marketplace (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) The aggregator of affiliate programs from multiple networks will offer new opportunities for advertisers and publishers HEILBRONN, Germany, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Admitad announced the launch of Admitad Affiliate Marketplace — an aggregator of affiliate programs from multiple networks. The platform provides advertisers of the connected CPA networks with access to the traffic of Admitad publishers worldwide, taking care of the publisher engagement and accounting.       When developing the platform, the Admitad team drew on experience of AdGoal company acquired in 2019, or rather its subnetwork business model. More than 35,000 advertisers are currently connected to the Marketplace through 60 partner networks. Their total turnover through the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

