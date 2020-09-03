Admitad launches the Marketplace (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) The aggregator of affiliate programs from multiple networks will offer new opportunities for advertisers and publishers HEILBRONN, Germany, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Admitad announced the launch of Admitad Affiliate Marketplace — an aggregator of affiliate programs from multiple networks. The platform provides advertisers of the connected CPA networks with access to the traffic of Admitad publishers worldwide, taking care of the publisher engagement and accounting. When developing the platform, the Admitad team drew on experience of AdGoal company acquired in 2019, or rather its subnetwork business model. More than 35,000 advertisers are currently connected to the Marketplace through 60 partner networks. Their total turnover through the ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Admitad launches