Metabolon Announces Multi-Year Collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (Di lunedì 3 agosto 2020) Metabolomic insights will support the leading science and technology company in advancement of its drug early development programs across therapeutic areas MUNICH, Germany and MORRISVILLE, North Carolina, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in metabolomics, has entered into a Multi-Year Collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operates its biopharmaceuticals business in the U.S. and Canada as EMD Serono. As a partner for exploratory metabolomics Metabolon will support clinical & translational research projects ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Metabolon Announces