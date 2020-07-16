Xiaomi: nuovi prodotti sul mercato globaleApri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...Sonia Bruganelli... La moglie di Paolo Bonolis si tuffa in mare con i ...COVID-19 : 9,4 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà ...Renato Pozzetto : A 80 anni ho nostalgia della vita, non del lavoro!Scuola, Didattica a distanza : Poteva andare molto peggio

Quectel and Broadcom cooperate to launch superior performance dual-band sub-meter level GNSS positioning module for eMobility

SHANGHAI, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of ...

Quectel and Broadcom cooperate to launch superior performance dual-band sub-meter level GNSS positioning module for eMobility (Di giovedì 16 luglio 2020) SHANGHAI, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules announced today the release of its LC29D module. The LC29D is a sub-meter level GNSS module that integrates dead reckoning (DR) and multi-band (L1/L5) real-time kinematic (RTK) algorithm technologies with fast convergence times and reliable performance. The module supports dual-band GNSS raw data output and integrates 6-axis IMU sensor to deliver high-accuracy positioning performance in seconds. Based on the Broadcom BCM47758 GNSS chip, the LC29D can concurrently ... Leggi su iltempo
