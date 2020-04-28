SCS Makes Establishing a Company and Accounting Easier for Clients with Cloud-based

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 28 aprile 2020) Thee-commerce platform, the first of its kind in Singapore, enables SCSto incorporate companies, see prices and order a full range of XBRL reports online,more services available soon. SINGAPORE, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/Singapore Corporate Services Pte Ltd ("SCS"), a leading Singapore-CPA firm, has advanced to its next step of streamlining service offeringsa newe-commerce platform, in light of the Singapore Government's SMEs Go Digital programme. Thee-commerce platform, the first of its kind, enables SCSto see prices and order a full range of XBRL reports. The familiar e-commerce interface integrated into the's website bringsto the next level, eliminating time-consuming back-and-forth between the firm and itswhile making prices and fees transparent. "We are always looking for ...