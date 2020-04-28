L'infettivologo Matteo Bassetti : Il clima di terrorismo mi sembra ...I dubbi dei Vip su Giuseppe Conte: Questa è la fase 2... una ...Francesco Totti è ben dotato! La rivelazione scottante sul capitanoFase 2 : Veneto e Lombardia pronti a ignorare Giuseppe ConteNuova autocertificazione aprile 2020 : il modulo PDF da scaricare e ...Coronavirus, Fase 2 : Cosa riapre da oggi 27 aprileRissa in strada a Roma: Accoltellato al polmone al QuarticcioloAndria: la piccola Lea nasce in casa con mamma e papà. sta beneUtilizzare in sicurezza gli App Store AlternativiFase 2 Coronavirus : Ecco cosa si potrà fare

SCS Makes Establishing a Company and Accounting Easier for Clients with Cloud-based e-Commerce Platform (Di martedì 28 aprile 2020) The Accounting e-commerce platform, the first of its kind in Singapore, enables SCS Clients to incorporate companies, see prices and order a full range of XBRL reports online, with more services available soon. SINGAPORE, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Singapore Corporate Services Pte Ltd ("SCS"), a leading Singapore-based CPA firm, has advanced to its next step of streamlining service offerings with a new Cloud-based e-commerce platform, in light of the Singapore Government's SMEs Go Digital programme. The Accounting e-commerce platform, the first of its kind, enables SCS Clients to see prices and order a full range of XBRL reports. The familiar e-commerce interface integrated into the Company's website brings Accounting to the next level, eliminating time-consuming back-and-forth between the firm and its Clients while making prices and fees transparent. "We are always looking for ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

