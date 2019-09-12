The Church in the Darkness - recensione

Fonte : eurogamer

(Di giovedì 12 settembre 2019) La storia di Jonestown, del suo leader Jim Jones e del suo culto (il People's Temple Agricultural Project), è una delle cose più bizzarre che ci sia capitato di leggere. Dopo essersi isolati per anni in una comune (di stampo prettamente agricolo e religioso), 909 persone decisero, il 18 novembre del 1978, di suicidarsi tutte insieme, per poi essere trovate così com'erano, morte, sparse in giro nella comune, dalle autorità.La vicenda è piuttosto convoluta. Oltre al suicidio ci fu l'assassinio a sangue freddo di un senatore americano che aveva recentemente visitato la comune (in cerca di prove) e diversi elementi che puntavano in direzione di un suicidio non esattamente volontario. La verità è tutt'oggi avvolta da un alone di mistero, cosa che rende l'intera vicenda un ottimo materiale per eventuali drammatizzazioni. E Thein theè esattamente questo: un videogioco ...

