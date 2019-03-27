Windows 10 20H1 | disponibile la build 18865

Bug fix: In Cursor & pointer setting, tooltips will now show when you move the mouse over the different color options. We fixed the issue where Narrator’s Copy command in Scan mode in Facebook’s “Write a comment” text field resulted in message “Item cannot take focus”. Narrator now announces the toggle state of checkbox in Listview. We fixed the issue where Narrator read “has finished loading” multiple times when loading a new page in Chrome. We fixed the issue where Narrator did not read cell content in Excel when using F2 to edit. We fixed the issue where Narrator said “end of line” when navigated to an empty cell while editing a table. Scan mode will now switch off to allow typing in the edit field of a spinner control. We fixed the ...
Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18860 : Microsoft ha da poco annunciato la nuova build 18860 di Windows 10 20H1 per gli Insider appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead! Novità: As many of you know, we’ve been working on bringing SwiftKey’s typing intelligence to Windows. We’re excited to announce that we’re expanding support to these 39 languages: Afrikaans (South Africa), Albanian (Albania), Arabic (Saudi Arabia), Armenian (Armenia), Azerbaijani (Azerbaijan), Basque ...
Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18855 : Microsoft ha da poco annunciato il rilascio della nuova build 18855 di Windows 10 20H1 per tutti gli utenti Insider nel ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead. Bug fix: Notepad now automatically restores unsaved content when Windows restarts for updates. We’ve enabled microphone in Windows Sandbox, which among other things will improve several accessibility scenarios. We’ve added functionality to configure the audio input device via the Windows ...
Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18845 per Skip Ahead : Vi segnaliamo che, da pochissimi istanti, è disponibile al download la nuova build 18845 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead del programma Insider. Novità Le emoji 12.0, ultimate da UNICODE ad inizio mese, sono ora supportate appieno dal pannello delle emoticon di Windows 10 accessibile premendo il tasto WIN+(punto). Fix di bug We fixed an issue which would cause the Bluetooth ...
Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18841 [Skip Ahead] : È da poco disponibile al download la nuova build 18841 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead del programma Insider. Fix di bug Windows Sandbox now supports configuration files! These files allow users to configure some aspects of the sandbox, such as vGPU, networking and shared folders. A blog post to explain this new feature is available here. Windows Sandbox now captures hotkeys in full ...
Windows Insider : Microsoft rilascia a sorpresa la prima build di 20H1 : Dona Sarkar e il suo team hanno appena rilasciato per gli iscritti a Skip Ahead la prima build in assoluto facente parte di 20H1, il futuro major update di Windows 10 in arrivo pubblicamente durante la prima metà del 2020. Come averete sicuramente già notato, Microsoft, a differenza di quanto fatto da svariati anni a questa parte, ha deciso di saltare una versione ovvero 19H2 il cui roll-out pubblico sarebbe previsto per il prossimo autunno. ...