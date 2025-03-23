Zonawrestling.net - Drew McIntyre: “Date tempo a me e Priest di raccontare la nostra storia”

Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

Dopo la faida con CM Punk, le aspettative dei fan per il futuro dierano molto alte, soprattutto in vista di WrestleMania 41. A partire dalla Royal Rumble, però, è diventato molto chiaro che per lo scozzese si prospetta uno scontro con Damian. E questo, agli occhi dei fan – e non solo – è sembrato un grosso passo indietro rispetto a un incontro di cartello. Perplessità che, secondo alcune voci, sarebbero state condivise dastesso. Per un certo periodo si è pensato che la WWE potesse cambiare i propri piani, ma ora è chiaro che i due si sfideranno a Las Vegas. E lo stessosembra aver accettato l’idea.“è un avvoltoio, ha successo solo a mie spese”Intervistato dal Daily Star,ha ammesso la sua frustrazione per non essere in un match titolato, soprattutto dopo il suo 2024 da incorniciare.