Drew McIntyre | Date tempo a me e Priest di raccontare la nostra storia

Zonawrestling.net | 23 mar 2025
Dopo la faida con CM Punk, le aspettative dei fan per il futuro di Drew McIntyre erano molto alte, soprattutto in vista di WrestleMania 41. A partire dalla Royal Rumble, però, è diventato molto chiaro che per lo scozzese si prospetta uno scontro con Damian Priest. E questo, agli occhi dei fan – e non solo – è sembrato un grosso passo indietro rispetto a un incontro di cartello. Perplessità che, secondo alcune voci, sarebbero state condivise da Drew stesso. Per un certo periodo si è pensato che la WWE potesse cambiare i propri piani, ma ora è chiaro che i due si sfideranno a Las Vegas. E lo stesso Drew sembra aver accettato l’idea.“Priest è un avvoltoio, ha successo solo a mie spese”Intervistato dal Daily Star, Drew ha ammesso la sua frustrazione per non essere in un match titolato, soprattutto dopo il suo 2024 da incorniciare.
