Liberoquotidiano.it - H.I.G. Realty Acquires Last-Mile Logistics and Parcel Delivery in France

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $66 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired a portfolio of fourassets (the "Portfolio"), strategically located near prime locations in large, metropolitan areas in.The Portfolio includes fourandassets, located in keyhubs of Toulouse, Bordeaux, Caen, and Rennes. All of the assets are fully let to Grade A tenants, including Amazon, XPO, and Kuehne+Nagel.Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G.in Europe, commented, "We are very pleased with this transaction, as it aligns well with our strategy to grow ourandplatform in key locations across Europe.