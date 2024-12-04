H I G Realty Acquires Last-Mile Logistics and Parcel Delivery in France
LONDON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/
H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $66 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired a portfolio of four Logistics assets (the "Portfolio"), strategically located near prime locations in large, metropolitan areas in France.The Portfolio includes four Last-Mile and Parcel Delivery assets, located in key Logistics hubs of Toulouse, Bordeaux, Caen, and Rennes. All of the assets are fully let to Grade A tenants, including Amazon, XPO, and Kuehne+Nagel.Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented, "We are very pleased with this transaction, as it aligns well with our strategy to grow our Logistics and Last-Mile platform in key locations across Europe.
H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $66 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired a portfolio of four Logistics assets (the "Portfolio"), strategically located near prime locations in large, metropolitan areas in France.The Portfolio includes four Last-Mile and Parcel Delivery assets, located in key Logistics hubs of Toulouse, Bordeaux, Caen, and Rennes. All of the assets are fully let to Grade A tenants, including Amazon, XPO, and Kuehne+Nagel.Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented, "We are very pleased with this transaction, as it aligns well with our strategy to grow our Logistics and Last-Mile platform in key locations across Europe.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - H.I.G. Realty Acquires Last-Mile Logistics and Parcel Delivery in France
- H.I.G. Realty Acquires Last-Mile Logistics and Parcel Delivery in France - H.I.G. Capital ('H.I.G.'), a leading global alternative investment firm with $66 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired a portfolio of four ... (adnkronos.com)
- H.I.G. Realty Partners Sells Huntsville Industrial Investment - H.I.G. Realty Partners, has sold Huntsville Industrial, a 660,000 SF warehouse facility in Huntsville, AL. The property is strategically located adjacent to the Huntsville International Airport ... (finance.yahoo.com)
Il Paradiso delle Signore e Un Posto al Sole Anticipazioni: Puntate di oggi 4 dicembre 2024 comingsoon.it
Angelina Jolie: "Un biopic sulla mia vita? Speriamo non arrivi mai" movieplayer.it
Meloni “arruola” anche Minniti e la sua fondazione Med-Or per il Piano Mattei tpi.it
TeamSystem al fianco delle PMI per la cybersecurity con l'acquisizione di Muscope Cybersecurity liberoquotidiano.it
Migrante trovato morto tra le baracche dell'ex Pista foggiatoday.it
Regione: Rocco Invernizzi è il nuovo capogruppo di Fratelli d'Italia genovatoday.it
Guida ai migliori orologi da uomo eleganti gqitalia.it
Angelina Jolie: "Un biopic sulla mia vita? Speriamo non arrivi mai" movieplayer.it
Meloni “arruola” anche Minniti e la sua fondazione Med-Or per il Piano Mattei tpi.it
TeamSystem al fianco delle PMI per la cybersecurity con l'acquisizione di Muscope Cybersecurity liberoquotidiano.it
Migrante trovato morto tra le baracche dell'ex Pista foggiatoday.it
Regione: Rocco Invernizzi è il nuovo capogruppo di Fratelli d'Italia genovatoday.it
Guida ai migliori orologi da uomo eleganti gqitalia.it
Video Realty Acquires