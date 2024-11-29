Oasport.it - Bradley Wiggins in bancarotta: “Lance Armstrong ha un cuore, mi vuole aiutare con la terapia”

Leggi su Oasport.it

sta affrontando un momento particolarmente difficile a livello privato, dopo aver appeso la bicicletta al chiodo nel 2016 con all’attivo il trionfo al Tour de France nel 2012, due affermazioni al Giro del Delfinato, un sigillo alla Parigi Nizza, un titolo mondiale a cronometro nel 2014 e ben cinque medaglie d’oro alle Olimpiadi (tra strada e pista). Negli ultimi anni, però, è stato costretto a vedere alcuni dei suoi trofei più prestigiosi.Il 44enne è infatti indopo aver guadagnato circa 15 milioni di euro nella sua carriera, ha un debito di 2,5 milioni di euro e al momento non ha nemmeno una casa, come ha dichiarato a Performance Podcast: “Ci sono stati momenti davvero estremi. Probabilmente l’ultimo è stato circa un anno fa, senza entrare troppo nei dettagli. Sono stato in un luogo molto buio, era un albergo e mio figlio è intervenuto: mi ha fatto capire la modalità autodistruttiva in cui mi trovavo“.