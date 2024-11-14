Shanghai' s Yangpu District builds Show Bund to promote people-centered urban development
Shanghai, Nov. 14, 2024
This year marks the fifth anniversary of the introduction of the people-centered urban development concept. As the pioneering District, Shanghai's Yangpu District has embraced this significant concept and has been committed to creating a livable, business-friendly, enjoyable, and tourist-friendly environment to enhance the well-being and happiness of the local residents.A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.The Publicity Department of the CPC Yangpu District Committee introduced that in 2024, Yangpu has achieved remarkable progress in various areas. It ranks first in Shanghai in terms of the completion rate of comprehensive renovation of old residential buildings and the establishment of new community canteens for the elderly.
