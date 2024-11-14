Liberoquotidiano.it - Shanghai's Yangpu District builds Show Bund to promote people-centered urban development

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)This year marks the fifth anniversary of the introduction of theconcept. As the pioneering'shas embraced this significant concept and has been committed to creating a livable, business-friendly, enjoyable, and tourist-friendly environment to enhance the well-being and happiness of the local residents.A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.The Publicity Department of the CPCCommittee introduced that in 2024,has achieved remarkable progress in various areas. It ranks first inin terms of the completion rate of comprehensive renovation of old residential buildings and the establishment of new community canteens for the elderly.