Liberoquotidiano.it - HOVERAir Named Official Flying Camera Partner for U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team

(Liberoquotidiano.it - venerdì 1 novembre 2024)X1 PRO and PROMAX to capture extreme winter sports performances in stunning 8K and 4K video PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/Today,and U.S. Skiare proud to announce their collaboration for the 2024-25 season as the X1 PRO and PROMAXs become available for direct to sales. This excitingship will provide athletes and fans with unprecedented aerial perspectives of eliteers and freeskiers, thanks to theX1 PRO and PROMAX. Thebrand is now designated as theof U.S. Skifor the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain, Colorado, December 18-21, 2024. The Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain, part of the longest-running elite-level competition in the United States, serves as a key stop on the FIS Freeski andWorld Cup tour.