1 nov 2024

EvaClean and Microsplitting Forge Global Alliance to Revolutionize Cleaning and Disinfection Across Europe the United Kingdom and the Middle East

EvaClean and Microsplitting Forge Global Alliance to Revolutionize Cleaning and Disinfection Across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East - Microsplitting Ltd joins forces with EvaClean Europe to introduce its Infection Prevention System and FlashDry Absorbent Solutions to over 20 nations, setting new standards in hygiene and safety. BRAINTREE, Mass. and CYPRUS, Greece, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/

EvaClean Europe, a trailblazer in advanced Disinfection systems, proudly announces a pivotal partnership with Microsplitting Ltd. This Alliance aims to deploy EvaClean's Infection Prevention System as well as FlashDry Industrial Absorbents, and other pioneering Cleaning products to countries spanning Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Germany, France, Austria, Italy, Ireland, UK, the Middle East, and beyond.
