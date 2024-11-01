Liberoquotidiano.it - EvaClean and Microsplitting Forge Global Alliance to Revolutionize Cleaning and Disinfection Across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East

(Liberoquotidiano.it - venerdì 1 novembre 2024)Ltd joins forces withto introduce its Infection Prevention System and FlashDry Absorbent Solutions to over 20 nations, setting new standards in hygiene and safety. BRAINTREE, Mass. and CYPRUS, Greece, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a trailblazer in advancedsystems, proudly announces a pivotal partnership withLtd. Thisaims to deploy's Infection Prevention System as well as FlashDry Industrial Absorbents, and other pioneeringproducts to countries spanning Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Germany, France, Austria, Italy, Ireland, UK, the, and beyond.