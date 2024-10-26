The Running Man: Michael Cera si unisce al cast del reboot del regista Edgar Wright (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Michael Cera, star di Scott Pilgrim, si unisce nuovamente al regista Edgar Wright per l'adattamento del romanzo di Stephen King The Running Man. The Running Man si sta trasformando in una reunion di Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, almeno per quanto riguarda il casting. Venerdì The Hollywood Reporter ha riportato la notizia che sia Michael Cera che Emilia Jones si sono uniti al cast dell'adattamento della Paramount dell'omonimo romanzo di Stephen King. Nel caso di Cera, l'attore si riunisce al regista Edgar Wright, già regista di Scott Pilgrim del 2010, in cui Cera interpretava il ruolo del protagonista. La produzione di The Running Man dovrebbe iniziare a Londra all'inizio del prossimo anno. Cera e Jones sono le ultime star ad entrare nel cast Movieplayer.it - The Running Man: Michael Cera si unisce al cast del reboot del regista Edgar Wright Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024), star di Scott Pilgrim, sinuovamente alper l'adattamento del romanzo di Stephen King TheMan. TheMan si sta trasformando in una reunion di Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, almeno per quanto riguarda iling. Venerdì The Hollywood Reporter ha riportato la notizia che siache Emilia Jones si sono uniti aldell'adattamento della Paramount dell'omonimo romanzo di Stephen King. Nel caso di, l'attore si rial, giàdi Scott Pilgrim del 2010, in cuiinterpretava il ruolo del protagonista. La produzione di TheMan dovrebbe iniziare a Londra all'inizio del prossimo anno.e Jones sono le ultime star ad entrare nel

