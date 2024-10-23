Tuttohackintoshcydiajailbreak.org - iOS 18.2 beta 1 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori
Apple releases first iOS 18.2 beta with more Apple Intelligence features - The first iOS 18.2 developer beta, which is out now, includes Genmoji and Image Playground, as well as ChatGPT integration in Siri and more. (neowin.net)
iOS 18.2 Beta 1 Released with ChatGPT, Canada English and More - Apple has released new betas for developers, including iOS 18.2 for the first time. Other similar releases are out for iPadOS and macOS as well: Xcode 16.2 beta (16B5100e) iOS 18.2 beta (22C5109p) ... (iphoneincanada.ca)
You Can Download iOS 18.2 Developer Beta, Featuring ChatGPT, Visual Intelligence and GenMoji - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ... (msn.com)Video di Tendenza