Rönesans Holding finalises funding for Türkiye's major Northern Marmara Motorway Project (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) ISTANBUL, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/
On Friday 18th October, Rönesans Holding announced the financial closing ceremony for the Nakka?-Ba?ak?ehir section of the Northern Marmara Motorway Project in Türkiye – a Project that has received €1.43 billion in investment. Nakka?-Ba?ak?ehir section of the Northern Marmara Motorway Project is a milestone for Istanbul's east-west connectivity, bypassing Istanbul's congested road network to the north and providing additional dual carriageway between Asia and Europe. The Motorway will also enhance access to Istanbul's new airport via its new toll road, linking the western and Northern districts of the city. Commuters, businesses, and logistics operators will benefit from quicker travel times and lower transportation costs, alongside improved road safety and reduced congestion.
On Friday 18th October, Rönesans Holding announced the financial closing ceremony for the Nakka?-Ba?ak?ehir section of the Northern Marmara Motorway Project in Türkiye – a Project that has received €1.43 billion in investment. Nakka?-Ba?ak?ehir section of the Northern Marmara Motorway Project is a milestone for Istanbul's east-west connectivity, bypassing Istanbul's congested road network to the north and providing additional dual carriageway between Asia and Europe. The Motorway will also enhance access to Istanbul's new airport via its new toll road, linking the western and Northern districts of the city. Commuters, businesses, and logistics operators will benefit from quicker travel times and lower transportation costs, alongside improved road safety and reduced congestion.
Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Rönesans Holding finalises funding for Türkiye's major Northern Marmara Motorway Project
In Primo PianoUomo barricato in casa, il momento dell'irruzione della polizia |VIDEO napolitoday.itVideo di Tendenza
Marchetti su Reijnders: “Il contatto c’è, ma è completamente accidentale” pianetamilan.it
Casalnuovo: sold out al Parco delle Chiocciole per la seconda edizione di “Zuccando” puntomagazine.it
Alla scoperta della misteriosa storia dell'arca funebre di Nicolò Tempesta veneziatoday.it
Aggrediscono e rapinano un'anziana a Firenze: due persone in manette lanazione.it
Marchetti su Reijnders: “Il contatto c’è, ma è completamente accidentale” pianetamilan.it
Casalnuovo: sold out al Parco delle Chiocciole per la seconda edizione di “Zuccando” puntomagazine.it
Alla scoperta della misteriosa storia dell'arca funebre di Nicolò Tempesta veneziatoday.it
Aggrediscono e rapinano un'anziana a Firenze: due persone in manette lanazione.it
Video Rönesans HoldingVideo Rönesans Holding