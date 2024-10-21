Liberoquotidiano.it - Rönesans Holding finalises funding for Türkiye's major Northern Marmara Motorway Project

(Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) ISTANBUL, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/On Friday 18th October,announced the financial closing ceremony for the Nakka?-Ba?ak?ehir section of thein– athat has received €1.43 billion in investment. Nakka?-Ba?ak?ehir section of theis a milestone for Istanbul's east-west connectivity, bypassing Istanbul's congested road network to the north and providing additional dual carriageway between Asia and Europe. Thewill also enhance access to Istanbul's new airport via its new toll road, linking the western anddistricts of the city. Commuters, businesses, and logistics operators will benefit from quicker travel times and lower transportation costs, alongside improved road safety and reduced congestion.