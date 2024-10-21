Joe Tacopina e Asap Rocky in trattativa per acquistare il Tranmere Rovers (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Asap Rocky e Joe Tacopina uniscono le forze: secondo quanto riportano diversi media britannici, i due farebbero parte di un consorzio che punta ad acquistare l’80% delle azioni del Tranmere Rovers, squadra di quarta divisione inglese (la League Two). La trattativa con gli attuali proprietari del club dura da circa sei mesi, e, secondo quanto riportato, si è ora in attesa dell’approvazione normativa da parte della English Football League (EFL). L’obiettivo dei due è ambizioso: replicare la scalata della formazione gallese del Wrexham, con una mossa che darebbe sicuramente lustro alla League Two, magari attirando ulteriori investitori. Joe Tacopina e Asap Rocky in trattativa per acquistare il Tranmere Rovers SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024)e Joeuniscono le forze: secondo quanto riportano diversi media britannici, i due farebbero parte di un consorzio che punta adl’80% delle azioni del, squadra di quarta divisione inglese (la League Two). Lacon gli attuali proprietari del club dura da circa sei mesi, e, secondo quanto riportato, si è ora in attesa dell’approvazione normativa da parte della English Football League (EFL). L’obiettivo dei due è ambizioso: replicare la scalata della formazione gallese del Wrexham, con una mossa che darebbe sicuramente lustro alla League Two, magari attirando ulteriori investitori. JoeinperilSportFace.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna set to buy Tranmere Rovers - With A$AP Rocky the most recent to submit a takeover bid, the success of Wrexham and their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is attracting other American celebrities to invest in EFL ... (vavel.com)

Rihanna’s Partner ASAP Rocky Eyes Tranmere Rovers Acquisition - ASAP Rocky, Rihanna’s partner, plans to acquire Tranmere Rovers FC, sparking significant interest. The acquisition is spearheaded by lawyer Joe Tacopina, with Rocky playing a key role. There are ... (financial-news.co.uk)

Supercomputer backs Tranmere to ‘do a Wrexham’ amid A$AP Rocky takeover - An English Football League (EFL) supercomputer has backed Tranmere Rovers to ‘do a Wrexham’ with rapper A$AP Rocky set to complete a takeover. The American musician, who is in a relationship with pop ... (metro.co.uk)