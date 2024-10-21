Arte, “Dreams in the dark”, a Lecce la personale di Enrico Dicò (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Roma, 21 ott. (askanews) – Si è aperta a Lecce, nel Castello Carlo V, la Manibus Exhibition – Dreams in the dark, la grande mostra personale di Enrico Dicò, visitabile sino al 30 novembre. Nel nuovo progetto espositivo, l’artista celebra oltre trent’anni di creatività in un percorso che rappresenta un viaggio nel cuore dell’immaginario pop e iconico della cultura contemporanea. Tra volti indimenticabili come quelli di Batman, Joker, Marilyn Monroe e David Bowie, e simboli intramontabili della cultura americana, come i pomodori Campbell e il dollaro, Dicò crea un’esplosione di colori e luci. Le sue opere, segnate dall’uso distintivo della plastica bruciata e degli elementi neon, trasformano questi soggetti familiari in visioni potenti, vibranti di energia. Leggi tutta la notizia su Ildenaro.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Roma, 21 ott. (askanews) – Si è aperta a, nel Castello Carlo V, la Manibus Exhibition –in the, la grande mostradi, visitabile sino al 30 novembre. Nel nuovo progetto espositivo, l’artista celebra oltre trent’anni di creatività in un percorso che rappresenta un viaggio nel cuore dell’immaginario pop e iconico della cultura contemporanea. Tra volti indimenticabili come quelli di Batman, Joker, Marilyn Monroe e David Bowie, e simboli intramontabili della cultura americana, come i pomodori Campbell e il dollaro,crea un’esplosione di colori e luci. Le sue opere, segnate dall’uso distintivo della plastica bruciata e degli elementi neon, trasformano questi soggetti familiari in visioni potenti, vibranti di energia.

