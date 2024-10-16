Movieplayer.it - Kraven - Il cacciatore, rivelato il rating del cinecomic Sony: più violento di Deadpool & Wolverine
Kraven - Il cacciatore, rivelato il rating del cinecomic Sony: più violento di Deadpool & Wolverine - La Sony sembra intenzionata a procedere con un rating più matura per il nuovo capitolo del suo universo di Spider-Man ... (movieplayer.it)
‘Terrifier 3’ Not Clowning Around: How the Uber-Gruesome Pic Upended the Movie Ratings System - For decades, most cinemas refused to play a movie that was unrated. 'Terrifer 3' was too tempting to pass up. In a history-making move, the uber-gruesome indie slasher pic Terrifier 3 took out a ... (hollywoodreporter.com)
Kraven the Hunter Rating: A Hard R, Bloodier and More Violent Than Deadpool & Wolverine - I’m extremely proud of the work we have all done together on Kraven ,” Chandor said after the thrice-delayed movie was pushed to December. “When the movie finally gets its chance to be seen, I think ... (comicbook.com)
