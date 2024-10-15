NX Group Releases Two New Brand Movies: "NX welcomes cargo-partner" and "Meet NX Group: Connecting the World" (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) TOKYO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/



NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., released two new Brand Movies



"NX welcomes cargo-partner" and "Meet NX Group: Connecting the World"



"NX welcomes cargo-partner" and "Meet NX Group: Connecting the World" on Friday, October 4. "NX welcomes cargo-partner" introduces the warehouses and offices of cargo-partner GmbH, an Austrian logistics company which became part of the NX Group in January 2024, alongside beautiful images of Austrian scenery. The movie highlights the enhanced ability of the NX Group, which has been expanding globally since its founding in 1937, to provide high-quality, sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions to an even greater number of customers with the addition of cargo-partner to the Group. NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202410027514-O3-r1CeqgWO "NX welcomes cargo-partner": https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202410027514/prwPI4flf319mte9.

